50 years ago: George Carlin, Chi-Lites part of Illinois State University homecoming

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 16, 1922: Capt. Brad Moore of Monticello and his bride recently spent their honeymoon visiting the battlefields of France where he fought with the 124th field artillery during the war. He returned with photos of the scenes, which he shared with Champaign County Deputy Sheriff Chester Davis. The photos include images of a shell hole in the Argonne forest, a battlefield between Véry and Épinonville, and a peasant couple and their 5-year-old daughter standing in front of their home. This is of special interest to Davis because he rode a motorcycle 20 miles for a doctor to attend the mother the night before the child was born. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 16, 1947: Bloomington, despite its cultural and educational advantages, relatively high average income and lack of bad slum areas, has little reason to be proud of its standing in the records of juvenile crime. Last year, city police arrested 91 people on felony charges; of those, 48 — or 53% — were under 21. That's above the rate nationally, according to the Justice Department, which said an average of 30.2% of all people arrested for felonies are minors. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 16, 1972: "The Roaring Twenties: Fun, Sin and Bathtub Gin" is the theme of Illinois State University's 51st annual homecoming celebration. A Saturday afternoon football game with Western Illinois University's Leathernecks and a 9 a.m. Saturday homecoming parade will highlight the weekend's festivities. George Carlin, night club comedian and television guest personality, will be featured in a program at 8:15 p.m. Friday in Horton Field House. The Chi-Lites, a contemporary music group, will appear with him. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 16, 1997: Peru has become the second city in LaSalle County to ban possessing or smoking cigarettes as a minor. Mendota this summer passed a similar ban. Streator does not have a city ordinance for young smokers. Peru's underage smoking ban was decided this week after a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Don Baker. Aldermen opposed to the ordinance said police have better things to do and it was already covered by state statute. Violators could face a $25 municipal fine.