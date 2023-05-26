Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 26, 1923: A parade through the downtown district will be the feature of Memorial Day in Bloomington. Members of the city council will take part. The parade will visit Evergreen cemetery, where the Civil War dead are buried, and Park Hill cemetery, where the World War dead are buried.

75 years ago

May 26, 1948: Miss Irene Nordine, a former Bloomington school teacher, is the newest addition to McLean County's list of social workers. She has been appointed to open a new and experimental office of the State Division of Child Welfare in McLean County.

50 years ago

May 26, 1973: These are the times that make service station owners and operators wish they were in the air conditioning business. For many, May is the first month they have experienced the realities of the nationwide fuel shortage. Several major oil company distributors in the region have put retail outlets on quotas, limiting the amount of gasoline a service station may buy in a month.

25 years ago

May 26, 1998: Thousands of Harley Davidson owners will set out from five starting points to converge June 10 on Milwaukee, where the company will celebrate its 95th anniversary. One leg of the trip will start in Dallas on June 5 with at least 1,500 riders and rumble through the Twin Cities on June 8 after picking up more along the way.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'