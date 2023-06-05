How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 5, 1923: That business conditions in this section of the country are on the upward trend is the view of the County Recorder N.B. Carson, judging from the volume of business which has passed through his office during the past 12 months. Mr. Carson said the increase has been most noticeable since the year 1919.

75 years ago

June 5, 1948: With five unit school districts formed in McLean County in the last six months and two others set for a vote, the final report of the county school survey committee seems anticlimactic. The five are: LeRoy and West township area; Ellsworth-Downs area; Heyworth-Ben Funk area; Normal, Carlock, Hudson, Towanda area; and Danvers area.

50 years ago

June 5, 1973: Men assigned to garbage collection in Bloomington were doubled Monday, but crews are still another day away from making their first complete sweep of the city in more than one month after the labor strike.

25 years ago

June 5, 1998: Illinois State University President David Strand announced he will retire June 30, 1999, when his current term ends. Strand, 62, said he was stepping down to spend time with his wife, Trudy, and their two children and other loved ones. "He has presided over a period of historic change at Illinois State University, always committed to its true mission of teaching, research and service," said William Sulaski, ISU board chairman.

