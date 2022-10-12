50 years ago: Eton John's band trashes Illinois State University locker rooms

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 12, 1922: Cornelius Kane, a former Bloomington resident who is well-remembered here, died of cancer at his Chicago home. "Con," as he was called, was born Nov. 26, 1862, to Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Kane. He attended St. Mary's parochial schools before entering business. He was engaged in business on West Market Street for 22 years. For the past 10 years, he had been employed as timekeeper at the Fort Dearborn Hotel.

75 years ago

Oct. 12, 1947: Special memorial services are being planned in LeRoy for Ralph Martin Gaultney, gunner's mate third class, U.S. navy, and Leonard Gaultney, machinist's mate first class, U.S. navy, two of three war dead sons of William Gaultney and the late Nellie Gaultney of LeRoy. Martin died in the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Leonard Gaultney went down with the USS Vincennes on Aug. 9, 1942, in the Solomon Islands. The body of David Gaultney, the third son, has not been returned from its original burial place on Iwo Jima.

50 years ago

Oct. 12, 1972: Band members from English rock star Elton John's troupe left the varsity and visiting locker rooms at Illinois State University's Horton Field House a tattered, soggy mess after a performance Oct. 11. John and his troupe's agency were guaranteed $20,000 plus a percentage of gate receipts from the 9,000 rock fans who crowded into the field house. Band members stuffed a ball into a toilet in the varsity locker room; a notice was written on the blackboard to the effect that John's group didn't like Normal or the ISU students.

25 years ago

Oct. 12, 1997: Led by higher tax rates and rising property values, Bloomington property tax bills have outpaced those in Normal over the last decade. At one time, Bloomington residents living in an average-priced house paid less than their neighbors to the north. But now they pay about $200 more each year than someone with a comparable house. That disparity could grow next month as both local governments decide how much money they need from property taxes for next year's budgets.