How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 20, 1923: Majestically fronting the southern line of buildings that will mark the group of structures composing the Greater Illinois Wesleyan University stands what will probably be forever regarded as the gem of them all, the Buck Memorial Library. Now nearing completion, it will be dedicated on June 12.

75 years ago

May 20, 1948: More than 200 National Guardsmen will swarm over the Bloomington airport in the McLean County unit's first practice maneuver. A complete defense problem will be run off by members of the 396th antiaircraft battalion under the command of Lt. Col. Richard T. Dunn.

50 years ago

May 20, 1973: Two men who pleaded guilty to public drunkenness were sentenced by Associate Circuit Judge Ivan Johnson to Bloomington City Jail — to do janitorial duties. The prisoners were not requested by the city ... nor were they loved by the city's striking workers.

25 years ago

May 20, 1998: Illinois State University could receive $1.5 million in funding to take over Mennonite College of Nursing under a state budget proposal to be voted on by the General Assembly today. The ISU plan is among several being considered by a committee of Mennonite's board of trustees. BroMenn Healthcare, which owns and operates the college, declined to release the other options under consideration.

