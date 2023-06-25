How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 25, 1923: The Lincoln City Council is expected to pass ordinances providing for 24 blocks of pavement to be laid this season. Another project also being discussed would connect up the hard road coming into Lincoln from the north. How this connection will be routed has not been determined.

75 years ago

June 25, 1948: Normal businessmen turned handymen on Thursday to build a bandstand for the town's first band concert Friday. Temporary carpenters were Paul Rice, Less Cornick and Fred Fissell. The stand and bleachers have been erected just east of the Illinois Central tracks on Beaufort Street.

50 years ago

June 25, 1973: All members of the wedding party were on skates Saturday when Georgianna T. Brewer, 1211 S. Wright, became the bride of Gene L. Cunningham, 906 E. Oakland. The wedding was at Skate 'n Place, 1701 S. Morris, which is owned by the bridegroom and his best man.

25 years ago

June 25, 1998: Illinois Power Co. is calling for a "conservation day" due to tight power supplies. The utility is asking customers to reduce the use of electricity not essential to healthy and safety between the peak hours of usage, which are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Continued heat and humidity are pushing demand higher while supplies are tight.

