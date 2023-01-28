50 years ago: Cooksville woman chosen as Miss Illinois Pork Queen

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 28, 1923: In all the charm of youth, the boys and girls of the eighth grade graduating classes of the mid-year term received their diplomas. Thirty-two pupils received diplomas from the president of the board of education, George Brunskill, which admits them to the high school.

75 years ago

Jan. 28, 1948: Normal trailer camps didn't get the ax but are in for strict control if plans formulated by the city council are carried out. A lengthy discussion for and against the trailer camp operated by Harper Roehm at the Hi Lo oil station, 901 S. Main St., resulted in an attorneys' meeting to set up an ordinance that will permit camps to operate but under strict regulations. Roehm said the people living in trailers at the camp are forced to do so because of the housing crisis.

50 years ago

Jan. 28, 1973: Miss Bonnie Belle Bliss, a 19-year-old Illinois State University student from Cooksville, was crowned Miss Illinois Pork Queen in Peoria. She is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Thurman Bliss of Cooksville. The determination was made by oral essay, spontaneous questioning and interview by judges. The elementary education major was among 34 competitors.

25 years ago

Jan. 28, 1998: Urbana school administrator Bob Nielsen has been chosen as Bloomington District 87's next superintendent. Nielsen, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Urbana, replaces Dick Sens, who left the district last summer to become superintendent of the Belvidere school system in northern Illinois. He was among a 60-candidate field created for District 87 by a suburban Chicago consulting firm.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'