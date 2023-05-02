How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 2, 1923: Mrs. E.R. Morgan, J.H. Hudson and Reid Davidson: This trio constitutes the new park board of Bloomington. Appointed by Mayor-elect Frank Shorthose, it is expected that the new park board members will be formally inducted into office at the initial session of the new administration next week.

75 years ago

May 2, 1948: Ann Rosen, who was born in Bloomington and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1926, is now an artist of coming rank in New York. Rosen previously traveled with theater stock companies and did newspaper and radio work in New York. She started painting while recovering after she was the only survivor in one train car in a disastrous Labor Day railroad accident outside of Philadelphia a few years ago.

50 years ago

May 2, 1973: Timmy Kauffman, the 7-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Kauffman, became a naturalized American citizen during a ceremony at the federal district courthouse in Peoria. His first grade classmates at Centennial School took a field trip to witness the event. A native-born Korean, Timmy is the biological son of a Korean woman and American serviceman.

25 years ago

May 2, 1998: Local builders trying to avoid a Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District fee hike obtained scores of building permits this week while criticizing the hike as a "hidden tax" that unfairly targets their industry. The fee to connect to the sewer system is doubling to $700 and will double again to $1,400 in three years; the increases are to pay for a new $44 million sewer plant.

