50 years ago: Bloomington train whistle goes silent

100 years ago

July 24, 1922: Eighty-five young people took part in the pageant titled "Out of the Bible" at the First Methodist Church, celebrating the close of five week's daily vacation Bible school which has been held at the Jefferson School under the auspices of the uptown churches. The unique entertainment was under the direction of Miss Ethel Gunn and Miss Grace Arlington Owen.

75 years ago

July 24, 1947: Adlai E. Stevenson has been appointed by President Truman as an alternate delegate on the American delegation to the September session of the United Nations General Assembly, it was announced. Delegates are Warren R. Austin, U.S. senior representative on the U.S. Security council; Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt; Herschel V. Johnson; and John Foster Dulles.

50 years ago

July 24, 1972: The Gulf, Mobile & Ohio railroad's steam whistle normally can be heard throughout the older section of town, three minutes before the hour at 7 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. But Saturday, Sunday and Monday, it didn't blow. H.R. Kinney, general master mechanic, said the whistle was out of service while the steam boilers are being replaced as part of an anti-pollution effort.

25 years ago

July 24, 1997: With the primary eight months away, McLean County was among just 15 counties that failed to back a gubernatorial candidate at this week's Democratic County Chairmen's Association meeting. Party Chairman John Penn said some members support Glenn Poshard, who is already enjoying statewide support, while others back former Justice Department aide John Schmidt.