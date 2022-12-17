50 years ago: Bloomington police take to shooting range

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 17, 1922: Genuine winter weather is now the order. The minimum temperature yesterday was five degrees above zero. A couple of days ago, the mercury dropped as low as three degrees above zero, which was the coldest recorded this winter.

75 years ago

Dec. 17, 1947: A total of 130 children from 8 to 12 years old from the Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Children's School will be the guests of the Illinois Wesleyan Student Union in the Memorial center. Wesleyan students have been busily preparing for the party all week by decorating the large tree in the student lounge, searching for hidden campus talent for a musical program and purchasing gifts to be presented by Santa Claus, known to Wesleyan as Jack Musselman of Lexington.

50 years ago

Dec. 17, 1972: Bloomington's finest — the 63 employees of the police department — are currently qualifying on the pistol range at the Army National Guard Armory, 1616 S. Main. The qualification rounds are held four times a year and everyone from the newest rookie to Police Chief Harold J. Bosshardt put in a command appearance. The target shooting — labeled "the combat shoot" — utilizes silhouette targets instead of the traditional bullseyes. Officers fire from a variety of positions at 21, 35 and 50 feet.

25 years ago

Dec. 17, 1997: Crews have been busy this week installing new equipment in the library for Atlanta's internet service, which should be up and running by the weekend. The provider, Abe-Link, headquartered in Lincoln, will supply a complete software package, free technical support and training classes if desired. Cost of the service will be $30 per month and provides unlimited access to the World Wide Web, email, Internet Relay Chat, file transfer protocol, newsgroups and telnet.

