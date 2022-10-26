50 years ago: Bloomington-Normal Mass Transit board chooses first chairman

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Oct. 26, 1922: A survey of Bloomington charitable activities indicates a better economic situation than last year. Less relief has been sought, and there is no demand now for free food from the city’s charities. Last year, there were heavy demands for help made upon those organizations, including the Bureau of Social Service, the Salvation Army and the Home Sweet Home City Rescue Mission. Many able-bodied persons last winter could not find work, but that is not the case this year. About half as many people have appeared for free shelter at the police station.

75 years ago

Oct. 26, 1947: Disregarding the superstition of the preceding Halloween holiday, Dr. Merrill J. Holmes will be inaugurated as the 13th president of Illinois Wesleyan University at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 in Presser Hall. Holmes will accept the presidency before 120 representatives of universities, colleges, educational associations and agencies of the Methodist church. He had been chosen by the board to succeed Dr. W.E. Shaw on Aug. 1, but he assumed the office immediately after Shaw’s death in February.

50 years agoOct. 26, 1972: Robert Tate, a retired insurance executive and developer, was elected chairman of the Bloomington-Normal Mass Transit Board of Trustees. Tate had been named temporary chairman of the board at its first meeting last week. The board had hoped to have a budget to operate on until its fiscal year begins April 1, but the interim budget has not been prepared. Bloomington City Manager Richard Blodgett and Normal City Manager David Anderson are working on the document as well as proposed bylaws.

25 years ago

Oct. 26, 1997: A three-busy convoy representing Central Illinois traveled to Philadelphia for the Million Woman March. Denise Davison, an assistant professor of social work at Illinois State University and organizer of the Bloomington-Normal contingent, said 51 people, ranging in age from 9 to 71, filled one bus, which joined with two others from Peoria. The convoy left the area early the day before the march to join the thousands of Black women gathering to shed light on concerns and issues important to them.