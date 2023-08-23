How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Aug. 24, 1923: With all due respect and appreciation for the concrete pavements that are the pride of McLean County, we cannot lose sight of the fact that four-fifths of the road mileage of Illinois will be marked by the earth surfacing. For every mile of hard roads, there are scores of miles of earth roads.

75 years ago

Aug. 24, 1948: Did Johnny fall and break his leg a few days ago? Or has the doctor ordered him to stay home with a heart ailment? If so, don’t worry about his missing out on school. If the parents will notify Miss Kathleen Jarrett or Superintendent George N. Wells, he can be enrolled for “bedside” classes.

50 years agoAug. 24, 1973: A mini-mall planned for downtown Bloomington could be in jeopardy. Only two bids for the pilot mall on the north side of the 100 block of West Jefferson Street were received. The bids were $28,000 to nearly $40,000 over the $56,000 estimate prepared by Lundeen, Hilfinger & Asbury.

25 years ago

Aug. 24, 1998: Negotiations with Mitsubishi are not going well, members of the United Auto Workers Union Local 2488 heard at an informational meeting and strike authorization vote. “They said they were miles apart on all areas and ... the company was tougher in negotiations than they ever had been,” one union member told The Pantagraph after the meeting.

