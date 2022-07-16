50 years ago: Bloomington man sells cherished 1932 Ford

100 years ago

July 16, 1922: The possibilities of radio were demonstrated at Illinois State Normal University by the I.S.N.U. Radio Club. This was the first event of its kind in this part of the United States. Over $1,000 of radio equipment was placed upon the stage of the big auditorium. Upon the tables were nine different receiving units, two transmitting sets, four loud talkers and a phonograph attachment.

75 years ago

July 16, 1947: An all-school summer picnic — the first of its kind at Illinois Wesleyan University — is being planned for July 22. The university's entire faculty, student body, alumni and other personnel have been invited. The picnic will start at 5:30 p.m. on the campus grounds between Presser Hall and the Buck Memorial Library. The menu will feature barbecue and watermelon. After the picnic, a street dance will be held.

50 years ago

July 16, 1972: Because he "couldn't stand to see it sit in the garage deteriorating," Leo Loker, 511 W. Mill St., reluctantly parted with his 1932 Ford, some 40 years after he bought it. It was purchased by David Rehor of Deborn, Michigan, who collects 1932 Fords. Loker paid $585 for the car and, except for the salesman who drove it to him, has been its only driver. "Lots of memories go with the car," he said.

25 years ago

July 16, 1997: Nancy Messamore and Lucretia Crawford had what many might consider an enviable task at the Farmer City Fair. It was their job to judge about 150 goods in the fair's culinary division. In addition to judging each entry on texture, appearance and recipe, they had to nibble each to rate its taste. Also during the fair, Jaqueline Coone, 17, of Downs was named the 1997 Farmer City/DeWitt County Fair queen.