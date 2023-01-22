50 years ago: Bloomington man returns to Republic of Chad with Peace Corps

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 

100 years ago

Jan. 22, 1923: Henry R. Chandler of Chicago will speak at the art room of the public library this evening, where he will speak about principles of city planning and how they might affect the future of the city of Bloomington. Chandler is counsel for the Chicago Plan Commission and has been active in the work in that city from its inception. 

75 years ago

Jan. 22, 1948: Because Bloomington is slightly off the old Lincoln trail that crosses Illinois via Springfield and Decatur, the new Friendship Train for Europe will not come to Bloomington as planned, it was announced. However, one car for the Friendship Train will be loaded in Bloomington on Feb. 12, Lincoln's birthday, with proper ceremony and be sent from here that day to join the main Friendship Train in Decatur the next day. 

Jan. 22, 1973

50 years ago

Jan. 22, 1973: After a six-week tour of Nigeria, Steven Pahle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Pahle of Bloomington, returned this fall to Koumra, Republic of Chad, Africa, for a second year of teaching English as a volunteer for the Peace Corps. Teaching English as a foreign language, in Pahle's case through French, is the special method adopted by the Peace Corps. Pahle teaches in the College d'Enseignement Generale, Koumra's equivalent to our high school. 

25 years ago

Jan. 22, 1998: A state representative from East Moline is pushing for a constitutional amendment to guarantee universal health care for Illinoisans. "It's an idea whose time has not only come, it is passed," said Mike Boland during a news conference in the Twin Cities. The stop was part of a 17-city, three-day tour that Boland, a Democrat, hopes will build enough support to convince the General Assembly to place the "Bernardin Amendment" on the Nov. 4 ballot. 

Compiled by Pantagraph staff 

