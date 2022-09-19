50 years ago: Bloomington councilman seeks to separate beer, grocery sales

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 19, 1922: To prove that their membership is holding solidly together and that their morale remains strong despite the long layoff, the striking employees of Bloomington shops staged an early morning parade. The men marched to the west side and made a trip around the shop plant. They appear confident of an early settlement with the company.

75 years ago

Sept. 19, 1947: The first of three nightly air shows at the Flanagan Fall Festival was marred by a crash from which the pilot escaped serious injury. Acquaintances said William Slagel of Flanagan, whose Piper Cub airplane crashed near Route 116, is an experienced and careful pilot. One theory was that the plane may have hit an air pocket. Flanagan escaped with cuts and bruises.

50 years ago

Sept. 19, 1972: Bloomington Councilman Karl Passmore tried again to get fellow council members to side with him to force separation of beer and groceries in food stores, but he again got no support. Passmore wants beer in grocery stores to be locked up during hours that alcoholic beverages cannot be sold in the city.

25 years ago

Sept. 19, 1997: After several years of planned enrollment declines in the early 1990s, the student population at Illinois State University continues an upswing that has now topped the 20,000 market. There are 20,045 students on campus this semester, a 3.3% increase from a year ago. New freshman and new minority student enrollment is also up.