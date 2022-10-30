50 years ago: Bloomington celebrates Halloween

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 30, 1922: The Cropsey State bank was robbed around 3 a.m. but only $129.30 in silver was taken. An upper chest was dynamited, with five successive blasts awaking the community, but about $10,000 inside could not be reached. Constable Culver appeared on the scene in time to see five men make their escape, and it was reported that five men were seen driving through Bloomington at great speed shortly after the robbery.

75 years ago

Oct. 30, 1947: Farmer City, a town of 1,800, comes about as close to having had a 1947 building boom as any in this part of the country. A total of 18 houses has been completed or scheduled for completion this year. The mean average cost of these homes shows approximately $1,500 spent per house. Labor is reported as the chief bottleneck in the Farmer City area. Some materials were hard to find, but all were available on persistent inquiry.

50 years ago

Oct. 30, 1972: A good-sized crowd lined Main Street from Locust to Front streets to watch a record number of costumed entries in what city officials said was the biggest and best October parade in years. King and Queen Pumpkin were Jay Patel, 5, and Holly Lynn Walker, 3. Costume winners were announced at the parade's end, with trophies presented to first and second place winners for "most comical individual" in several age groups.

25 years ago

Oct. 30, 1997: Members of the Pi Sigma Epsilon business fraternity raised about $100 by selling pieces of what they advertised as the "world's largest brownie" on campus. The dessert measured about 14 square feet, and 4-by-4 slices sold for 75 cents each or two for $1. Money raised will be used to hep pay for the fraternity's annual banquet, social activities and travel to the national convention in Virginia.