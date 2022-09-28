50 years ago: 600 pounds for Lexington fundraising fish fry

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 28, 1922: A. Bellville of Holder has received an interesting letter from his daughter, Miss Effie Bellville, who is sightseeing in the west. Her letter described the farming opportunities, infrastructure and scenery in Boulder and Ward, Colorado. "The mountain sides are covered with flowers of every kind and color and the great pines stand so trim and give out much fragrance as the sun shines on them," she wrote.

75 years ago

Sept. 28, 1947: Celebrating the 88th year of its founding in Bloomington, the Unitarian church is offering three public lectures on "The Unitarian Way of Life," said the Rev. Kenneth C. Walker, minister. Guest ministers from Madison, Wisconsin, Dayton, Ohio, and the University of Chicago will deliver the talks. Locally, well-known Unitarians include former Gov. Joseph W. Fifer, Jesse Fell, David Felmley, John E. Cook and Thomas Metcalf, Walker said.

50 years ago

Sept. 28, 1972: Supporters of a 20-year-old Lexington man have been working all summer to raise money for the Mark Tracy Kidney Fund. Tracy has Bright's disease, an affliction of the kidneys, and backers are working to help the Tracy family pay for a kidney machine and other medical expenses. More than 600 pounds of fish have been ordered for the latest fundraising effort, a giant fish fry to be held in the city park.

25 years ago

Sept. 28, 1997: Jack Lewis Fine Jewelry is celebrating 70 years in business. Jack Lewis founded the company in 1927 at Center and Jefferson streets in downtown Bloomington; he kept it alive through the Depression by certifying railroad company timepieces, working on watches and selling some jewelry. He sold the business to John Wohlwend in 1994. Wohlwend is planning a sale — only the third in company history — to mark the anniversary.