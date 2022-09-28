 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

50 years ago: 600 pounds for Lexington fundraising fish fry

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 

100 years ago

Sept. 28, 1922: A. Bellville of Holder has received an interesting letter from his daughter, Miss Effie Bellville, who is sightseeing in the west. Her letter described the farming opportunities, infrastructure and scenery in Boulder and Ward, Colorado. "The mountain sides are covered with flowers of every kind and color and the great pines stand so trim and give out much fragrance as the sun shines on them," she wrote. 

75 years ago

Sept. 28, 1947: Celebrating the 88th year of its founding in Bloomington, the Unitarian church is offering three public lectures on "The Unitarian Way of Life," said the Rev. Kenneth C. Walker, minister. Guest ministers from Madison, Wisconsin, Dayton, Ohio, and the University of Chicago will deliver the talks. Locally, well-known Unitarians include former Gov. Joseph W. Fifer, Jesse Fell, David Felmley, John E. Cook and Thomas Metcalf, Walker said. 

50 years ago

Sept. 28, 1972: Supporters of a 20-year-old Lexington man have been working all summer to raise money for the Mark Tracy Kidney Fund. Tracy has Bright's disease, an affliction of the kidneys, and backers are working to help the Tracy family pay for a kidney machine and other medical expenses. More than 600 pounds of fish have been ordered for the latest fundraising effort, a giant fish fry to be held in the city park. 

092822-blm-loc-htf

William Addems, left, and Bernard Worth taped a poster to a display window to herald a fish fry which backers hope will complete the $10,000 fund drive to aid Mark Tracy, victim of Bright's disease. Addems is chairman of the fund committee and Worth is finance officer. 

25 years ago

Sept. 28, 1997: Jack Lewis Fine Jewelry is celebrating 70 years in business. Jack Lewis founded the company in 1927 at Center and Jefferson streets in downtown Bloomington; he kept it alive through the Depression by certifying railroad company timepieces, working on watches and selling some jewelry. He sold the business to John Wohlwend in 1994. Wohlwend is planning a sale — only the third in company history — to mark the anniversary. 

Bill Flick, of The Pantagraph, interviewed President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office on May 6, 1982, about growing up in Central Illinois and Eureka College. Video courtesy of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Staff changes Prince William has already made

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News