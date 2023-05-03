How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 3, 1923: By passing three bills introduced by Senator Hamilton, Republican, Mattoon, the state senate tonight approved of women serving as jurors. Two of the bills provided that county boards and jury commissioners shall place men and woe electors on the jury lists. The third bill provides that women jurors are to be kept separate from male jurors while not deliberating on the verdict and are to be in charge of a woman bailiff.

75 years ago

May 3, 1948: The body of Private Harold W. Morgan, son of Mrs. Freda Morgan, 914 W. Oakland Ave., is being returned to Bloomington. Morgan, a machine gunner in the Fifth Division of the Marine Corps., was killed in action March 5, 1945 on Iwo Jima. Before he entered the service on April 3, 1944, Morgan was employed as a fireman on the Alton railroad. He attended Irving School, Bloomington High School and Illinois State Normal University and was a member of the English Lutheran Church.

50 years ago

May 3, 1973: Three area men were named recipients of the Silver Beaver award at the final annual meeting of the Corn Belt Boy Scout Council. The award, the highest honor a volunteer Scouter can receive, was presented to Robert DeChant and Glen E. Greenseth of Normal and Paul Melvin Lay of El Paso. The council, made up of units in McLean, Livingston, DeWitt and Logan counties, merged with the Creve Coeur and Starved Rock Boy Scout councils in April.

25 years ago

May 3, 1998: Small Wonders, the Normal Parks and Recreation Department's preschool program, is expanding to add a 3-year-old class and separate its 4- and 5-year-old classes. The growth is possible because it is moving to the new Activity and Recreation Center at the former Illinois Soldiers' and Sailors' Children's Home. Instead of sharing one room with other programs, the preschool will have three rooms of its own, plus bathrooms, a teacher's office and a storage area.

