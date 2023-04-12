How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 12, 1923: Three hundred of the leading business and professional men of the city were guests at a luncheon yesterday of Meadows Manufacturing Co. The occasion was to announce the addition of Henry L. Barker, noted washing machine expert, to the Meadows staff and to tell of plans to enlarge the business to encompass a million-dollar total in the coming year. The Bloomington plant makes washing machines, grain elevators and other products, and employs roughly 125 people.

75 years ago

April 12, 1948: The longhand original draft of Harold Sinclair's novel, "American Years," last week joined the Milner library collection as a gift of the author. He also gave the typewritten manuscript copy and the corrected galley proofs. The library already has an autographed copy of his book.

50 years ago

April 12, 1973: Three Front Street businesses were raided simultaneously by 30 police officers seeking to crack down on illegal gambling. The businesses were Frank E. "Hank" Harris' Barbershop, 101 W. Front St.; The Empire billiards parlor, 107 W. Front; and the Silver Dollar Billiards Parlor, 210 E. Front. The raids culminated months of undercover work by city and state police, who reportedly placed bets on horse racing in January and February.

25 years ago

April 12, 1998: Patience is wearing thin among some commuters who travel Towanda Avenue, where the intersection with Emerson Street is now the busiest in Bloomington without a stoplight. Budget challenges mean it is likely to remain that way for several more years. The intersection has been on the city's "to do" list for more than a decade, but opposition from neighboring property owners in 1986 led the council to scuttle planned improvements.

