50 years ago: $2 million shopping center planned at U.S. 66, 150

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 26, 1922: Cecil Miller, past 9 years of age, confined in the McLean County Jail pending an investigation of a charge of larceny, made an attempt to dig his way out. He found the blades of an old razor around the upper section of the jail and with that was digging at the brick holding the iron bars when discovered by Deputy Sheriff Earl Whitmore. Read the story.

75 years ago

Aug. 26, 1947: A ton of eggs was scrambled on Route 47 between Strawn and Sibley, and Dale Meitzinger, 24, of near Fairbury, narrowly escaped death when the Honegger & Co. truck he was driving smashed into a bridge abutment. Meitzinger was thrown from the truck cab to the pavement. An estimated 50 to 60 cases of eggs, each weighing 50 pounds, were strewn on the concrete. Read the story.

50 years ago

Aug. 26, 1972: Ground will be broken next month for a $2 million Brandtville Shopping Center at the southwest corner of U.S. 66 and U.S. 150. Included in the 1000,000-square-foot enclosed mall complex will be a new Bob Johnson's Brandtville restaurant with about twice the space the restaurant now occupies. It is also expected to include a grocery store, men's and women's fashions, jewelry, an optical center, barber and beauty shop and other retail stores. Read the story.

25 years ago

Aug. 26, 1997: Motorists driving through Lexington on Sept. 11 will see 25 brand new shiny red 1998 Corvette convertibles parked along Main Street. They will be part of a caravan of cars traveling from Chicago to California along Old Route 66. Mayor Frank Feigl will lead the caravan as it rolls into town along "Memory Lane." There may be up to 150 other cars in the caravan. Read the story.

