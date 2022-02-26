5 questions with Jeff Woodard, Bloomington-Normal Black History Project member

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Jeff Woodard

Position: Director of marketing and community relations at the McLean County Museum of History. Woodard also is a member of the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project.

1. When did the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project begin?

Not much was documented on local African Americans prior to the forming of the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project. Wyatt Wells, right out of high school, wrote a history of African Americans in the area for the WPA (Works Progress Administration in the 1930s. Mrs. Caribel Washington wrote two essays on the area's Black churches and their choirs. Some collecting took place in the '60-'70s but it wasn't until 1984 that the BNBHP formalized. Today, the McLean County Museum of History serves as a repository for the BNBHP collections.

2. How many artifacts from the community’s Black population did the McLean County History Museum have prior to the BNBHP’s formation compared to now?

There were maybe one or two significant artifacts. Now, there are many. This includes hundreds of photos, records of local churches and such organizations as the “Working Man’s Club" and the NAACP. There are family letters dating back to the slave era; and clippings and artifacts ranging from a Black carpenter’s homemade cupboard to a 1920s hair straightener.

3. Can you explain what the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project is doing to create a database showing African-American residents of Bloomington-Normal, and what will that database look like?

We have been collecting stories for over 25 years and have many digitized resources, including over 80 oral history interviews. The oral history interviews date back to the 1890s and include stories from business owners, farmers, war veterans, and members of civic and social clubs, among people with other backgrounds.

4. Does the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project have any events throughout the year?

We have a Juneteenth celebration during the week of Juneteenth. Last year, we did a virtual celebration from June 14 through June 19 showcasing residents and kids in the Bloomington-Normal area, a dance performance by the Breaking Chains Advancing Increase School of Arts, a book review, a McLean County History Museum presentation and remarks by Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe.

5. What other research is ongoing or needs to be explored in the future?

Research and collecting stories of those who arrived in the '50s is a priority for the project. We are also looking for volunteers to serve on the project in various capacities – committee members, historians, students, and volunteers to do oral history interviews. If anyone is looking for information on how to get involved, they can reach out to me at marketing@mchistory.org.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.