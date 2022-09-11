330 days brought power, change to rural Central Illinois

Research for the “Challenges, Choices, and Change: Farming in the Great Corn Belt” exhibit at the McLean County Museum of History involved listening sessions to gather input and ideas from longtime area farmers. Many participants overwhelmingly supported the notion that one of the greatest innovations that advanced life on Central Illinois farms was the arrival of electricity and the labor-saving devices it powered.

Thomas Edison is credited with the development of a safe and inexpensive lightbulb as early as 1878 and started his own light company (which eventually merged into General Electric Corp.). By 1889, alternating current (AC) replaced direct current (DC) as the preferred electricity for widespread use.

By 1890, Bloomington-Normal had an electrified trolley system. Like the trolley system powered by overhead electric lines, the Illinois Traction System (commonly called the “Interurban”) also began locally in 1906 using electricity to transport freight and passengers between Bloomington, Peoria, Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, Danville, and as far away as St. Louis.

By 1909, Bloomington homes and businesses also had access to electricity. By 1915, Pantagraph advertisements were common for home wiring and electric appliances. The Bloomington & Normal Street Railway & Light Company was the local power source for transportation, streetlights and residential and commercial electricity use.

Within a few years, eight additional towns (Chenoa, Gridley, El Paso, Meadows, Hudson, LeRoy, Downs and Gillum) were supplied with electricity. Even a few farms located along the powerlines were fortunate enough to have access to electricity as well.

By 1927, the Illinois Traction System had merged with other forms to form Illinois Power and Light Company (IPL), later known as “Illinois Power” and now as part of “Ameren IP.” However, only 12% of Illinois farms had electric power service by 1938.

One of the Great Depression initiatives President Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented to get the U.S. economy back on track included an executive order establishing the Rural Electrification Administration (REA) in 1935. This order extended electricity throughout rural areas and was funded by an act of Congress in 1936.

Within months local officials began debating how to organize groups to participate. On Sept. 12, 1938, the McLean County Farm Bureau board planned an all-day meeting to discuss the issue. A vote was taken that day to form a “cooperative” project including all of McLean County, along with parts of Tazewell and Woodford counties (Dewitt County joined later) to seek approval for an REA project.

The 20-year loan cost was estimated to be $1 million (today that figure would be over $21 million), and this REA project was expected to be Illinois’s largest.

The following day a group of “incorporating” board members convened to begin filing the incorporation papers. The project was designed to only include “members” and not the general public.

Walter Risser from Danvers, a past Farm Bureau board president, was elected to lead the “cooperative” corporation, to be known as “Corn Belt Electricity (CBE).” A $5 annual membership fee was planned in addition to monthly electricity service charges.

A public meeting was held on Sept. 23 with an estimated 1,000 people in attendance who overwhelmingly supported the project. Those in attendance learned the project would only serve rural areas without electricity, electricity would be purchased from an outside wholesale supplier, and most importantly, joining the cooperative automatically granted easements for the cooperative to place powerlines on private property as needed.

Maude Stanger of Ellsworth was credited as the first “member,” signing up on the day after the meeting.

A landowner meeting was held in October to encourage their support and discuss the easements needed along fence lines for powerlines along roads. One-hundred-fifty solicitors were hired to secure membership, and by Oct. 28, 2,400 applications were in hand.

The REA loan papers were signed on Nov. 7 and map designs for powerline placement were already underway. The first 310 miles of powerlines constructed were in the northern quarter of McLean County and southeastern section of Woodford County.

Local electricians met in December with officials to discuss approved wiring from the meters into buildings and interior building wiring standards. Home wiring loans were announced from a separate REA loan.

Over 2,700 farms were enrolled by December, exceeding the loan targets.

Three bids for 1,000 miles of power lines and six substations were opened on Dec. 8, and a Minnesota contractor was selected to begin construction work in February 1939.

The Illinois-Iowa Power Co. was selected to provide electricity from the Powerton generation plant in Pekin to REA substations.

The first substation to “step down” the 33,000-volt supply lines was at Kappa. Additional substations were north of Lexington, Danvers, near LeRoy, Clinton, and north of Mindale in Tazewell County.

Nineteen CBE staff members were in place by April 1939, along with 36 staffers involved in engineering. The construction contractors employed 350 workers and an estimated 200 electricians were hired to wire farm buildings.

The first REA pole was set on April 1, 1939, and the first wires were strung on May 4. By May 7, 700 miles of wire were staked, and the first farm transformer was placed on May 22.

The first farm meter was installed on July 24, and by Aug. 7, 1939, the power at the Kappa substation was switched on.

All of this happened in only 330 days after the Farm Bureau’s organizational meeting. However, it took until 1948 to connect all members because of World War II “short supply” years and how remote some locations were.

These newly electrified farms utilized a variety of labor-saving devices such as milking machines, water pumps, barn lighting and power saws, just to name a few. Additionally, farm homes were finally able to utilize electricity like their urban neighbors for lighting, indoor plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, radios, vacuums, washing machines and many other uses.

Well-attended annual meetings were a trademark of the cooperative until the recent pandemic. Now, known today as Corn Belt Energy (after several mergers), it remains a “membership” cooperative serving 36,000 members over 5,000 miles of power lines, with 39,000 meters in 18 counties.