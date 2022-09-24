25 years ago: Wesleyan student recalls internship for Annie Leibovitz

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 24, 1922: The Little Brick school located west of the city has the distinction of having the largest enrollment of any one-room school in McLean County and probably the state. The total enrollment is 64. In addition to regular studies, manual training and sewing are taught. Mrs. Ora Weekly, the teacher, has held the position during the past three or four years, and the school has grown with her guidance.

75 years ago

Sept. 24, 1947: J.H. Michaels, retired farmer of Atlanta, will celebrate his 91st birthday on Sept. 25. Speaking to a reporter, he said he remembered the building of the old Vandalia railroad, now the Pennsy, from Atlanta to Waynesville, and he was a passenger on its first excursion. He also recalled many incidents of the Civil War, although he was "too young to go."

50 years ago

Sept. 24, 1972: In connection with National Dog Week, the Town and Country Kennel Club will have a program of obedience and conformation demonstrations, displays and appearances from more than 20 different breeds of dogs and Eastland Shopping Center. Expected participating breeds include Saluki, Afghan, miniature Pinscher, Norwegian Elkhound, Keeshond and more.

25 years ago

Sept. 24, 1997: Illinois Wesleyan University senior Lisa Hillmer spent 10 weeks in New York over the summer, interning for celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz. Hillmer assisted on a number of projects, helped with filing, organized negatives from the 1970s, performed various chores on the sets of fashion shoots and on her first day, even drove Leibovitz's Jeep to a local garage for repairs. (Read the full story here.)