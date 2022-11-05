25 years ago: Unit 5 referendum passes

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 5, 1922: An announcement of particular interest to Bloomington society folk was made last week at the Phi Beta Phi sorority house at the University of Illinois, in the engagement of Miss Miotta Divilbiss and Eugene Funk of this city. Miss Divilbiss, whose home is near St. Louis, is a popular student at the school and a member of the Phi Beta Phi sorority. Eugene Funk is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Funk, who reside near Shirley. He graduated from University High School and was prominent in athletics. He is now in his fourth year at the University of Illinois and a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

75 years ago

Nov. 5, 1947: The McLean County League of Women Voters decided to adopt the study of restaurants in the county for their program for the current year. This was chosen because a survey by the McLean County Department of Health and Sanitation revealed that not one of the county's 252 restaurants can be labeled Class A under USDA standards. Investigation further revealed that 62% have inadequate dishwashing and sterilization procedures, and 16 wells of restaurants serving the public are contaminated.

50 years ago

Nov. 5, 1972: Mrs. Lucy Hendricks retired after 25 years as a candy dipper and packer at the Beich Candy Co. Her work friends gave her a lot of nice retirement gifts, including a new rocking chair, but she said she won't have much time to spend in it. After raising six children of her own, Mrs. Hendricks is now rearing three nieces and a nephew, children of her brother and sister-in-law who died a few years ago.

25 years ago

Nov. 5, 1997: There was a big sigh of relief from a group of supporters gathered in Normal Community West High School's library as it was announced that Unit 5's $26.2 million building referendum passed by 74 votes. The district's plan for the money will build a new grade school in north Normal, expand the district's two junior high schools and add classes at Northpoint, Pepper Ridge and Eugene Field schools.