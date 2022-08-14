25 years ago: Unit 5 approves $26 million referendum

100 years ago

Aug. 14, 1922: It is planned to close the road between Shirley and Funk's Grove, and drivers will encounter detours. The work of tearing up the old-time concrete road for a mile south of Shirley is nearing completion. Linemen are moving telephone poles; the Illini boulevard will be wider than the old road, and this makes it necessary to shift all poles 8 to 10 feet.

75 years ago

Aug. 14, 1947: University High School's graduates are doing their best to up the national average of high school graduates who go to college. As compared with a national figure of about 20% of graduates who pursue higher education, U. High records show that 70% of this year's class have been accepted at colleges ranging from Oregon to Florida and California to New York.

50 years ago

Aug. 14, 1972: A half-ton Angus steer named Right Time was selected as the Grand Champion of the 1972 Illinois State Fair. "He's called Right Time and I guess it was just the right time for us," said 17-year-old Dennis Buchen of Avon after his steer was judged best among five finalists. A crossbreed named Regan, weighing 1,080 pounds, was named the Reserve Grand Champion.

25 years ago

Aug. 14, 1997: The Unit 5 school board has approved a $26.2 million building-bond referendum, 37% higher than the $16 million estimate the district has made over the past few months. The board wants voters in the 9,300-student district to approve the referendum on the Nov. 4 ballot so it can build a new elementary school and make additions to several other schools.