25 years ago: Union Station to be demolished

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 14, 1922: U.S. Sen. Medill McCormick will address a large meeting at the Chatterton opera house. County Chairman Ira Adams and about a dozen prominent citizens will go to Peoria to accompany McCormick to Bloomington. Congressman Frank H. Funk will preside and McCormick will speak. A special request has been made that the ladies be present. There will be plenty of music and a good time generally. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 14, 1947: Two Bloomington public offices report there are 25 documented cases of homelessness in the city. Mrs. Richard McLean of the Bloomington Bureau of Social Service and the Illinois Public Aid Commission provided the information. Not all of the families are depending on public aid. Mrs. McLean reported one family of 10 where the father is employed steadily, but they face eviction this week. "Some families could afford to pay $75 per month," she said. "It's just a matter of finding a house." Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 14, 1972: Mrs. Lloyd Brewer, 1506 E. Oakland, was cleaning out her father-in-law's attic, where she found several old trunks. In one of them, wadded down with old odds and ends of cloth, Brewer found a flag with 46 stars. The flag date from sometime between 1907, when Oklahoma became the 46th state, and 1912, when New Mexico became the 47th state. The flag was believed to have been owned by Lloyd Brewer's grandfather, Arthur Barnett, and handed down through the family. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 14, 1997: A Bloomington landmark that has stood for 85 years will come down in less than a week. Enviro Safe Air of Omaha, Nebraska, will begin demolition of the abandoned Union Station, 1200 W. Washington St. Union Pacific railroad, which owns the property, has announced no plans for it. But Bloomington officials are glad to see the vacant building torn down because it was a potential safety hazard. Read the story.