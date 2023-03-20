How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 20, 1923: Bloomington will welcome the return of milder weather. The prediction calls for rising temperature today. The merchants are confident that the pre-Easter business will be good, providing favorable weather continues. Rain last week made the roads absolutely impassable.

75 years ago

March 20, 1948: Residents living along the north side of Empire Street and east of Colton Avenue were one step closer to obtaining city water service after Friday's council meeting. For several years, these residents have been seeking city water and a recommendation was entered and passed to grant them this service.

50 years ago

March 20, 1973: Corn Belt Library System officially expressed an interest in renting space in a proposed $2.3 million Bloomington Public Library. Tentative plans for a new building to replace Withers Public Library call for a maximum of 56,000 square feet.

25 years ago

March 20, 1998: During a press conference, mayors of Bloomington and Normal, and the superintendents of Twin City school districts, called on parents to watch a Public Broadcasting Service documentary with their children. The five-part series, "Moyers on Addiction: Close to Home," will air on WTVP and WILL for three days beginning March 29. The host is journalist Bill Moyers.

