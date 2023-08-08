How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 8, 1923: A concrete bridge estimated at $6,000 with a driveway 24 feet in width and two sidewalks of 6 feet each was decided by the board of local improvements and the committee on streets and alleys for the bridge on Linden Street over Sugar Creek.

75 years ago

Aug. 8, 1948: Rumors that State Farm had "struck it rich" at the company owned recreation park on South Main Street are false, said personal director G.E. Mecherle. Only a sizeable outcropping of limestone was uncovered at old Circus Park Lake.

50 years ago

Aug. 8, 1973: McLean County Public Building Commission members want the public record to show that the county board and not the PBC is designing the new courthouse-jail complex. PBC members, in a slight pique since the county board rejected plans for a $12.5 million complex, viewed architect Eugene Asbury's revised plans for a complex the board wants built for $5.2 million.

25 years ago

Aug. 8, 1998: The Bloomington Election Commission has begun hearing arguments on the validity of a referendum that could ultimately decide the future of area townships' borders and budgets. The measure in question, approved by the McLean County Board for the November ballot, asks whether parts of townships that are within the Bloomington city limits should be consolidated into one township.

