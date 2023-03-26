How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 26, 1923: W.S. Harwood and T.F. Harwood have just completed a deal that means much for the east side. They have purchased property on both sides of Steele Avenue between Grove and Taylor streets and will build 20 bungalows on the site. The property was purchased from Mrs. Minerva Steele and her son and daughter for around $15,000.

75 years ago

March 26, 1948: The McLean County Farm and Home bureaus and their Rural Youth groups will sponsor a rural chorus, open to boys and girls of high school age and to adults, Jack Stevenson announced. Mrs. Marjorie Naffziger of Danvers will be director.

50 years ago

March 26, 1973: In the den of the William V. White home at 504 N. School, Normal, are memorabilia from Illinois State University and his printing career there. Since his retirement in 1971, Mr. White has been making wall displays and furniture, using type, engravings, brass makeup galleys and copper electro-plates.

25 years ago

March 26, 1998: Buried in the $217 billion highway bill pending in Congress is $7.7 million to widen Towanda-Barnes Road to four lanes from Fort Jesse Road south to U.S. 150. The project, expected to be completed in the six-year lifespan of the proposed federal road plan, would be the first step toward eventually connecting the roadway with Interstate 55 and Interstate 74, a move that would create a new far east-side bypass.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'