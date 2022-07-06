25 years ago: Tamagotchi craze strikes Central Illinois

100 years ago

July 6, 1922: Having brought to a close its 14th successive year of work, the Day Nursery at 1320 W. Mulberry St. is now in the midst of its summer lull. The center, for which fundraising efforts are underway, has been the site of a kindergarten program, sewing lessons for young girls, a substation of the Bloomington Public Library and the neighborhood's Woman's Club.

75 years ago

July 6, 1947: Wendell Holmes of Bloomington filed suit in circuit court to recover $600 he claims he lost in a dice game to Robert Brickey, also of Bloomington. Holmes said he lost the money on two occasions in January while gambling at Brickey's business. Brickey is now under an 18-month sentence from county court for operating a gambling house. He is free on bond while his case is being appealed.

50 years ago

July 6, 1972: A four-ounce egg-sized piece of a 26-ounce moon rock brought back on the Apollo 11 flight is being displayed in the Hall of Geology at the Illinois State Museum through July 10. The sample is much larger than the particles the museum has on permanent display. A NASA report says geologists believe the lunar rock to be a part of the moon, rather than a meteorite that fell into it.

25 years ago

July 6, 1997: Look out Beanie Babies, here comes Tamagotchi. The "pet rock for the digital generation" is the latest fad to sweep the country. "They're out as soon as they get in the store," said Carla Miller, manager of the Normal Target. "I haven't even seen one." The small, egg-sized toy has a video animal featured on a mini-computer screen. It sells for about $15.