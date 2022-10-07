25 years ago: Stein Mart opens in College Hills

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 7, 1922: Normal residents must register today if they want to vote in any election within the next two years, unless they move into the city after Oct. 17. The city clerk was misinformed on this matter and answered numerous queries about registration in the negative until it was found that he was wrong. Each of the four regular township polling places — city hall, R.N. Radford's office, W.J. Arbogast's garage and Lasky's warehouse — will be used for registration. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 7, 1947: After President Truman's request to conserve food so that the United States could aid starving nations in Europe, Bloomington's leading public eating houses were ready to adopt a meatless Tuesday, poultryless Thursday and cut down on bread servings. Several area housewives also said they would join the restaurants in the crusade. Several restaurants were debating whether to cut out bread servings entirely unless requested by the diner. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 7, 1972: Paul Sprague, director of an Illinois historic structures survey, plans to recommend that the McLean County courthouse be placed on a National Parks Service register to prevent it from being destroyed by federal projects. "The building should stand as a symbol of the community," said Sprague, who marveled at the brass work, marble and mosaics throughout the structure and the architects' attention to detail. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 7, 1997: Shoppers can peruse the merchandise of the Twin Cities' newest department store this week when Stein Mart opens at College Hills Mall in Normal. One of the store's unique aspects is a program recruiting local women who are leaders in church, community, civic and social activities to work one day a week in the Fashion Boutique department. The women greet and offer coffee to customers; they are paid slightly above minimum wage and given a 25% discount. Read the story.