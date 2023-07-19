How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 19, 1923: Helena Augusta Rankin, widow of the late Edmund Rankin, one of the pioneers of Logan County died at the home in Broadwell township at the age of 88. She was born in the city of Dantzig, Germany, on June 17, 1835, and married Edmund Rankin in 1849.

75 years ago

July 19, 1948: Election of a new commander of the Louis E. Davis post of the American Legion is shaping up into one of the hottest races in post history. Two avowed candidates already in the field are J.W. (Bill) Scott, a former navyman, and Joe Griffin, late of the army. Both are World War II veterans. By "unwritten" agreement, the post of commander this year will go to a WWII man, since Harry Henley, the present commander, is a WWI veteran.

50 years ago

July 19, 1973: Debbie Weller, 10, of 206 Grandview Drive in Normal, nosed out her sister Lori, 12, a three-year Normal champion, by two points to win the Normal summer playground hula hoop competition. Steve Beottcher, 14, of 1104 Franklin in Normal, walked off with the Frisbee championship to advance to the state championships July 28 in Arlington Heights. Weller will compete July 27 in the state hula hoop championships in Oak Park.

25 years ago

July 19, 1998: State Treasurer Judy Baar Topinka has named three local residents — Bloomington police Capt. Roger Akin, Illinois State University Vice President for Business and Finance Chuck Taylor, and Ron Fitchhorn, at-large director for the Illinois Corn Growers Association — to the Year 2000 Initiative task force. The group is focused on ways to prepare for the new year, when some computer hardware and software may be unable to recognize dates past 1999.

