How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 6, 1923: In the most extensive liquor raids every in Bloomington, which had been planned for three weeks by State's Attorney Lester Martin, two druggists were arrested for violation of the state prohibition law by selling intoxicating liquor and several other places were raided. The other places included the Manor hotel, the Marsh hotel and the Phoenix hotel.

75 years ago

April 7, 1948: Petitions for a Normal unit school district that would join eight McLean County townships went into circulation in Towanda and surrounding rural areas Wednesday. The biggest change in the petitions being circulated is the inclusion of all of the present Carlock High School district.

50 years ago

April 7, 1973: The nationwide meat boycott has enough effect to cause McLean County Livestock Feeders Association members to open their farms to interested consumers. The meat producers say their purpose is to explain why livestock feeders cannot operate under any lower prices.

25 years ago

April 7, 1998: State Farm Insurance Co.'s response to a possible lawsuit from President Bill Clinton seeking additional insurance coverage for his legal bills would be the same as when the company stopped paying them in September: You're no longer covered. Clinton has authorized lawyers to explore whether he can force State Farm and Chubb Group insurance to pay more than $1 million of his legal bills from the Paula Jones sexual harassment case, according to reports. The Jones case was dismissed last week, but an appeal is possible.

