How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 20, 1923: The parking proposition in the business district of Bloomington is rapidly being worked out by the police department. Police Chief Paul Giermann is completing the parking space painting to show where cars may be permanently parked. At unmarked places, cars may not stop except for a few moments. When East Jefferson Street is paved, there will be considerable parking space available.

75 years ago

June 20, 1948: Chilly weather failed to curb enthusiasm for the Corn Belt Horseman's Association opening night for the Sixth Annual Horse Show at Farm Bureau Field. A total of 137 horses showing in 11 classes circled before a canopied reserve seat section, a well-filled north bleachers, south bleachers and the usual circle of faces that lined the rail near the entrance gates.

50 years ago

June 20, 1973: A Lincoln Memorial plaque has returned to its rightful place near Carlock after an extended absence. The marker, erected in 1922, reminded wayfarers that Abraham Lincoln had traveled this way as he rode the circuit of the Eighth Judicial District from 1847 to 1859. The plaque fell to vandals in May 1972, was found in some weeds in Bloomington in August and taken to the McLean County Historical Society until this week.

25 years ago

June 20, 1998: State Farm Insurance Cos. will construct a $200 million, 900,000-square-foot addition to its Corporate South complex that will consolidate customer service operations under one roof. Groundbreaking is set for fall, the company said, and the building is expected to be occupied in 2001. By way of comparison, the new development will be larger than four Walmart Supercenters stacked on top of each other.

