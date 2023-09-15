How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Sept. 15, 1923: Upon recommendation of the park board, the city council has changed the name of Stein’s Grove to Forest Park. The council voted to change the name several weeks ago upon the board’s suggestion, and left the selection of a new name up to the board. Forest Park was recommended after consideration of many names that were suggested.

75 years ago

Sept. 15, 1948: Specially made gowns were modeled yesterday by Normal’s Tomato Festival queen and her two attendants. Queen Dorothy Arnette of Towanda wore a red satin gown. Her attendants, Miss Priscilla Joan Hinkle and Miss Dorothy Joan Mercier, both of Normal, had dresses of green and yellow velvet, respectively.

50 years ago

Sept. 15, 1973: A breakthrough in better hybrid corn for livestock feeding was announced by Funk Seeds International. A high oil-waxy hybrid was introduced during a session with about 100 professional farm managers visiting from Ohio to Kansas.

25 years ago

Sept. 15, 1998: Copies of the complete report of independent counsel Kenneth Starr in his investigation of President Bill Clinton are still available at The Pantagraph, 301 W. Washington St., Bloomington. Copies are free for subscribers and $3 for nonsubscribers. More than 6,500 copies have been distributed since the news organization made the report available two days ago.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff