How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 8, 1923: The Loyal Order of Moose of Pontiac are making extensive preparations for their first picnic on Sunday, July 15, at Petersen’s grove, two and a half miles down the river. Activities will include swimming, with a troop of Boy Scouts patrolling the river to provide against accidents, and a variety of athletic contests.

75 years ago

July 8, 1948: Normal water users will pay bills that are at least 25% higher than their present bills starting in August. Reasons for the increase, which town council members discussed several months ago, is the higher cost of water output from a new softening plant.

50 years agoJuly 8, 1973: Basketball star Doug Collins has his own fan club in the Don Sutton family of rural El Paso. Mr. Sutton, his wife Janet and their children, Julie, 7, and Jill, 4, have been accumulating news clippings about Collins’ career since he was a sophomore at Illinois State University. Mrs. Sutton has now decoupaged the headlines and photographs onto a milk can, which the family plans to present to Collins and his new bride when they return from California later this month.

25 years ago

July 8, 1998: Saturn is coming to Bloomington-Normal. Scherer Automotive of Peoria, which owns Saturn of Peoria, has been chosen by Saturn Corp. to open a new dealership in the Twin Cities. The dealership is scheduled to open in spring or summer 1999, with a building that will be almost twice the size of the Peoria dealership’s 9,000-square-foot facility. A location is still being determined.

