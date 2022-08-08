25 years ago: Reenactment village comes to outlet mall

100 years ago

Aug. 8, 1922: Indications are that there will be no official name for the new city park ground recently secured for a municipal golf course. The ground is likely to be considered as an addition to Miller Park. Since many names have come in, the commissioners have been thrown into a quandary. Most now seem decided to consider the new property an addition to Miller Park.

75 years ago

Aug. 8, 1947: An investigation of the traffic hazards on the route 66 beltline around Bloomington has been ordered by Gov. Dwight H. Green in response to an appeal by the Bloomington Kiwanis Club. "I appreciate your calling this matter to my attention," the governor wrote to Hollis O. Frey, chairman of the club's safety committee.

50 years ago

Aug. 8, 1972: A $12.5 million price tag has been placed on the proposed McLean County courthouse and jail complex. The Public Building Commission said the figure is "very sobering." No cost estimate has been available since 1969, when the commission had plans for a 150,000-square-foot building which it estimated would cost more than $4 million.

25 years ago

Aug. 8, 1997: History will be taught and enjoyed at an unusual spot in September — the Bloomington-Normal Factory Stores. The outlet mall will sponsor the Buckskinner Rendezvous, a re-enactment of an 18th century trading village. The village will have demonstrations from gunsmiths, weavers, fur trappers, candlemakers, bead workers, quilters and traders.