25 years ago: Pontiac marks new year with diamond giveaway

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 3, 1923: For the first time in a year, there appears to be a surplus of labor in Bloomington. There are men and women who could do odd jobs that would welcome work just now. An inquiry at the Bloomington Free Employment Bureau reveals that there are more applications on file for work than there are jobs.

75 years ago

Jan. 3, 1948: Pulling out of the 1946 reconversion and shortage doldrums, the employment picture in McLean County grew brighter during most of 1947. Early 1947 exception to the improved industrial picture was the greatly reduced working force at the GM&O shops. Another sharp blow was the December closedown of the Colonial Radio plant here, removing an industry that had employed close to 400 persons.

50 years ago

Jan. 3, 1973: Reinforcement of Normal's northwest sanitary sewer — necessary for further development of housing between Epiphany School and Raab Road and beyond — has been postponed indefinitely. The significance of tabling, one councilman said privately, is that the sewer is unable to take any additional outflow from the Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. Firestone has refused to annex its plant to Normal; the town's stand on the sewage request has been geared to force the firm to do so.

25 years ago

Jan. 3, 1998: Marshall Pakula and Angela Martinez entered 1998 one diamond richer after attending Pontiac's ninth annual First Night new year's celebration. "I told you to have faith," Pakula told Martinez after learning they had just won a quarter-carat diamond valued at roughly $650 as part of a giveaway sponsored by Schnell's Jewelry in Pontiac. The diamond had been placed in one of 1,300 ice cubes being sold downtown for $1 each. Some cubes had been filled with a diamond while others contained cubic zirconias.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'