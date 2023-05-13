How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

May 13, 1923: The new park board consisting of Reid S. Davidson, Mrs. E.R. Morgan and J.H. Hudson made an inspection of Miller Park and decided on a number of improvements. It will be recommended that the tourists’ camping ground be moved to a site in Stein’s Grove. There is adequate water supply at the new site.

75 years ago

May 13, 1948: The Ralston-Purina company of St. Louis, Mo., revealed it had an opportunity for nine acres here as a site for a soybean solvent, oil and meal plant. The site, west of Euclid Avenue and north of Olive Street, has won out over those in Mattoon, Tuscola, Champaign, Sterling and Clinton.

50 years agoMay 13, 1973: One hundred thousand down, the second hundred thousand to go. This month the McLean County Health Department “shot” its 100,000th immunization. The first immunization clinic, held 25 years ago, gave smallpox vaccinations and DPT (diptheria, pertussis, tetanus) inoculations.

25 years ago

May 13, 1998: Authorities removed a World War II-era hand grenade from the home of an elderly Normal woman, averting a potentially explosive situation. The woman, who asked not to be identified, found the grenade in her veteran husband’s belongings after he died, but did not realize what it was until she read a story in The Pantagraph about a Massachusetts widow who found a similar apparent keepsake.

