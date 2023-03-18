How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 18, 1923: Local merchants and window decorators are now busy making the final arrangements for the opening of the Fall Style show. The unveiling of the display windows will take place at 7:30 on Wednesday evening and during the following three days, the shoppers of Central Illinois will have the opportunity of viewing the latest creations.

75 years ago

March 18, 1948: McLean County's board of supervisors OK'd installation of a memorial drinking fountain on the sidewalk east of the courthouse in Bloomington. The memorial will be placed by the Pearl Harbor chapter of McLean County War Mothers. The memorial to McLean County dead of World War II will be unveiled Oct. 19.

50 years ago

March 18, 1973: William F. Killian told Normal City Council that he'll go to court to get his 85-acre farm detached from the municipality. Two Killian tracts were among four parcels of town surrounded land annexed by the council.

25 years ago

March 18, 1998: When Normal Community West High School students elected Arin Rader this year's homecoming king, it was just part of what has become a Rader family tradition. Not only was Arin crowned king at this year's Normal West powder puff game, but both of his siblings and his mother were also elected homecoming royalty when they attended Normal Community High School. "The pressure was on," Arin said. "They talked about it for years: 'You've got to finish it.'"

