How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 4, 1923: Bloomington has a population of 29,709, according to the census bureau, up from 28,725 in 1920. The report shows that cities outside Chicago rank in the following order as to size: Peoria, Rockford, East St. Louis, Springfield, Decatur, Joliet, Aurora, Rock Island, Danville, Moline, Bloomington, Belleville Alton, Galesburg and Cairo.

75 years ago

April 4, 1948: Specializing in bedding and custom-made venetian blinds, the Smith Furniture Store, 237 E. Front St., is opened. Owners and operators of are brothers, Robert E. Smith, 805 E. Jefferson, and J. William Smith, 807 E. Jefferson.

50 years ago

April 4, 1973: Dr. William R. Linneman will take over the chairmanship of Illinois State University English Department on June 10, succeeding Dr. Henry Adams, who has resigned to resume full-time writing. Linneman, director of ISU's honors program, has been an English department member since 1964.

25 years ago

April 4, 1998: For the first time since it reopened four years ago, the Normal Theater turned a profit last year. The theater came out $20,400 ahead for fiscal year 1997-98, Assistant City Manager Mark Peterson said. The year before, the town had to give the theater a $19,000 subsidy to help pay its bills.

