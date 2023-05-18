How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 18, 1923: Employment is now at its peak in Bloomington, according to Less Jones, superintendent of the state free employment office. With factories running 90% of normal, a new high mark for this year, and with more men needed than are available for the farms and hard roads, prosperity need no longer be pointed to but is now out in full view of everybody.

75 years ago

May 18, 1948: Miss Jeannine Brent, 1311 W. Elm St., and Miss Darby Day Smith, 1407 N. Clinton Blvd., have won voice scholarships to the Illinois Wesleyan University School of Music, it was revealed when competition winners were named by Dean Spencer Green.

50 years ago

May 18, 1973: The final recommendation is out to form a new junior college district in the McLean County area. The recommendation is from the executive committee of the McLean County Area Junior College Feasibility Study Committee. James Gardner is chairman of the committee.

25 years ago

May 18, 1998: The Normal Police Department's 333 drunken driving arrests ranked 14th among Illinois cities in 1997, continuing a string of five top 20 rankings for the town. The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists' annual survey of DUI enforcement reflected Normal's 14% increase in arrests, up from 292 the previous year.

