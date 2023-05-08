How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 8, 1923: The First Mennonite Church of Normal at a recent meeting decided to erect a new church building. They recently purchased a site in Bloomington, at the southwest corner of Main Street and Seminary Avenue, adjoining the Nurses' home, where the new church will be erected. The present building is at the corner of University and Church streets.

75 years ago

May 8, 1948: Thirty young women have been nominated to participate in a "Queen of Electricity" contest being sponsored by the Corn Belt Electric Co-operative in connection with their 10th year celebration in July. Co-operative members are receiving a ballot to vote for the queen along with their electric bills. The utility will have a three-day celebration of its 10th anniversary at Miller Park in Bloomington on July 27, 28 and 29.

50 years ago

May 8, 1973: Eight-year-old John Schott made it "halfway around the block" in his father's 1963 belonging to his father, Charles E. Schott, 508 E. Chestnut, before things got out of hand, his mother said. The trip came to an end with the station wagon struck a parked car owned by Charles R. Williams, 613 E. Walnut. The boy told officers that he was just driving and "forgot to look at the road."

25 years ago

May 8, 1998: Familiar faces will remain at the administrative helm of Normal City Hall even after longtime City Manager Dave Anderson retires in June. Mark Peterson, assistant city manager for the past 10 years, has been named to succeed Anderson, effective June 27. Peterson, in turn, appointed Pamela Reece as assistant city manager. Reece has been assistant to the city manager since 1996.

