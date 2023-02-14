How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 14, 1923: On the evening of March 6 will be launched by the Bloomington Woman's Club, the "Little Theater" movement for Bloomington. This long-discussed project was definitely decided upon at a meeting of the club yesterday. Admission will be free to the coming club play on the evening of March 6.

75 years ago

Feb. 14, 1948: While snow and ice lay thick on local trees, discussions on their behalf were waxing warm. Elections are coming up soon: March 1 in Normal and April 13 in Bloomington asking voters to permit an additional tax for the establishment and maintenance of a forestry program.

50 years ago

Feb. 14, 1973: McLean County sheriff's Sgt. Lyle A. Schopp was named law enforcement Officer of the Year by the Bloomington Exchange Club. Schopp, who joined the sheriff's department in December 1970 was honored at a luncheon. He was selected for a Jan. 10 rescue at Wellsworth.

25 years ago

Feb. 14, 1998: A technician at Illinois Power's Clinton nuclear power plant declared a public alert when power to the reactor core's coolant system failed just three hours and 45 minutes into Friday the 13th. There was some good news: No real threat of danger to the public or employees existed, and the technician who decided to declare an alert did the right thing, a spokesman said.

