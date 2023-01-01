 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

25 years ago: No homicides in McLean County

Learn to navigate the Newspapers.com database, perform browsing and complex search functions, and save clippings using a free user account. Tutorial developed by the University of Alabama Libraries.

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 

100 years ago

Jan. 1, 1923: During the year 1922, the state received from McLean County in inheritance tax the sum of $108,813. During the month of February, the total sum of $89,888.85 was paid by the heirs in seven estates, the largest amount received by the state in any one month during the year. The largest amount of tax paid by a single estate was $25,081.42 assessed against the estate of E.H. Aldrich. 

75 years ago

Jan. 1, 1948: The demand for agricultural limestone has caused truckers to line up and wait for as long as nine hours at quarries in the Pontiac area. A line of trucks at Chesebro quarry near Ocoya waited over eight hours. It was the same at the Wagner quarry on Route 66. Farmers wanted to spread limestone for Jan. 1 to claim AAA payments. 

50 years ago

Jan. 1, 1973: Darwin Builta of LeRoy has been named McLean County's Outstanding Young Farmer of 1972 by Bloomington-Normal Jaycees. He farms 1,560 acres with his father, Delmar, of Bellflower. All but 20 of the acreages is used in corn-soybean farming. Also, they raise about 1,600 hogs and feed 500 head of beef cattle each year. 

25 years ago

Jan. 1, 1998: There were no homicides in McLean County during 1997 — the first time that has happened in at least a decade. Although Bloomington, Normal and rural McLean County each have gone full years without a murder, the combined shutout by the three entities had not been recorded in recent history. The prior year, Bloomington recorded four domestic-related murders, while McLean County and Normal had none. 

Compiled by Pantagraph staff 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

How to Use Newspapers.com

How to Use Newspapers.com

Learn to navigate the Newspapers.com database, perform browsing and complex search functions, and save clippings using a free user account. Tu…

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News