25 years ago: No homicides in McLean County

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 1, 1923: During the year 1922, the state received from McLean County in inheritance tax the sum of $108,813. During the month of February, the total sum of $89,888.85 was paid by the heirs in seven estates, the largest amount received by the state in any one month during the year. The largest amount of tax paid by a single estate was $25,081.42 assessed against the estate of E.H. Aldrich.

75 years ago

Jan. 1, 1948: The demand for agricultural limestone has caused truckers to line up and wait for as long as nine hours at quarries in the Pontiac area. A line of trucks at Chesebro quarry near Ocoya waited over eight hours. It was the same at the Wagner quarry on Route 66. Farmers wanted to spread limestone for Jan. 1 to claim AAA payments.

50 years ago

Jan. 1, 1973: Darwin Builta of LeRoy has been named McLean County's Outstanding Young Farmer of 1972 by Bloomington-Normal Jaycees. He farms 1,560 acres with his father, Delmar, of Bellflower. All but 20 of the acreages is used in corn-soybean farming. Also, they raise about 1,600 hogs and feed 500 head of beef cattle each year.

25 years ago

Jan. 1, 1998: There were no homicides in McLean County during 1997 — the first time that has happened in at least a decade. Although Bloomington, Normal and rural McLean County each have gone full years without a murder, the combined shutout by the three entities had not been recorded in recent history. The prior year, Bloomington recorded four domestic-related murders, while McLean County and Normal had none.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'