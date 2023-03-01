100 years ago

March 1, 1923: Standing room was at a premium at the Bloomington High School auditorium on the occasion of the second production of the “Rotary Follies of 1923.” The demand for an opportunity to witness this notable production, which is under the direction of Ralph S. Freese, has been so great that it has been impossible to satisfy the wants of all, a condition which the committee in charge very much regrets.

75 years agoMarch 1, 1948: A new sporting goods store, Jack’s Sport Shop, will open at 222 W. Jefferson St., formerly occupied by Lower’s pharmacy. It will be managed by Jack Benedict, a former Illinois State Normal University student and Bloomington resident for the past 15 years. He has built two counters running the length of the store in the center, flanked by display racks and counters on three walls, with storage cabinets beneath; all were made by Benedict out of knotty pine.

50 years agoMarch 1, 1973: The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Teen Club will sponsor trips this weekend to attend the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place and to Chestnut Mountain ski resort at Galena. Each trip will be limited to the first 47 high school students who register. The auto show trip will be $7 per student, and the ski trip $23.50 per student.

25 years ago

March 1, 1998: More than 500 people attended the McLean County Republican Central Committee Lincoln Day breakfast, where the featured speaker was U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich. Gingrich, R-Georgia, stressed the importance of keeping children away from drugs and improving their education during a speech at the Interstate Center in Bloomington.

