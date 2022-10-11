25 years ago: Montgomery Ward to leave Normal

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 11, 1922: Members of the Young Men's Club enjoyed several treats at a recent meeting. They included a performance from Miss Priscilla Plummer, who delighted her audience with several very difficult harp selections, and singing from Frank Morris, formerly a vaudeville and musical comedy favorite who is now located in Bloomington as local representative of the Sawyer Biscuit Company. President Fred Wollrab announced that the weekly "sings" would resume at the next meeting, news welcomed by many of the boys who have missed lifting their voices in song.

75 years ago

Oct. 11, 1947: A large, modern home (seven rooms plus two baths) has just been built in Danvers at a cost of $13,100. This figure represents the actual labor costs and retail prices for all materials used. The building, H.L. Patterson, owner and operator of the Danvers Lumber company, said there were no tricks employed in the job. Time study records and cost analysis have been made public and are being forwarded to the University of Illinois Small Homes Council and the Illinois Lumber and Building Materials Dealers Association.

50 years ago

Oct. 11, 1972: Bloomington Police Sgt. Lewis DeVault has been selected to attend the spring session of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia. DeVault is only the fourth Bloomington policeman to be selected for training at the academy. Police Chief Harold J. Bosshardt said the process began when City Manager Richard Blodgett asked whether Bosshardt would be interested in going to the academy. "I thought about it for awhile and decided that a younger man on the force should have the chance to go," the chief said.

25 years ago

Oct. 11, 1997: Montgomery Ward & Co. announced it would close its Normal store along with 47 others across the country. The closings are a cost-cutting move that would result in layoffs of 3,800 employees nationwide. There are about 60 employees at Normal's College Hills store. Ward's, which has operated in the Twin Cities since March 1929, was in two downtown Bloomington locations before becoming one of the three anchor stores that set up shop in 1980 at College Hills.