How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 9, 1923: At the Chatterton tonight will appear Blanche Ring, America's foremost singing comedienne, and Charles Winninger, fresh from New York's Ziegfield Follies, in their new musical play, "As You Were." The company of 36 includes a chorus of singing and dancing beauties.

75 years ago

April 9, 1948: One supervisor, a town clerk, a township road commissioner and one citizen, a retired farmer, transacted the annual business for Eminence township. Official reports were approved, tax levies determined, budgets set and maintenance of public property.

50 years ago

April 9, 1973: The Bloomington City Council will be asked to allow architects to negotiate with contractors to get costs of developing O'Neil Park below $259,342. The development figure stems from low bids totaling $198,342. Adding the costs of lighting, fees and grading, the total jumped to $259,342.

25 years ago

April 9, 1998: A group of second-shift workers at the Mitsubishi factory in Normal missed winning a drawing of the Big Game lottery by one number. Although they won't be taking home a multimillion-dollar jackpot, the group's match of five of the multistate lottery's six numbers netted a cool $150,000, which will be split 44 ways. After taxes, that works out to roughly $2,352 per person.

