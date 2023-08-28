How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Aug. 28, 1923: The final rites over the body of Emma Von Elsner, whose death occurred in Chicago, were held yesterday afternoon at the chapel in the Evergreen Cemetery. Her body was interred in the family lot beside that of her famous sister, Marie Litta, her brother, Don Von Elsner, and others of this family of famous musicians.

75 years agoAug. 28, 1948: Wanted: Rain, to make the ground plow easier for McLean County’s Contour Plowing Contest and Field Day next Wednesday. The men entered are Bud Percy, Fred Alsene, Carl Knuth, Floyd Mohr, Kenneth Williamson, Roy Barclay and Bernard Jacobs, all of Bloomington and Normal.

50 years agoAug. 28, 1973: An offer to build a city hall and police station on a lease-purchase agreement was made to the Normal City Council. David Norris, co-chairman of the council’s Central Area Development Committee, offered a downtown location and building as an alternate to a Gregory-Adelaide site.

25 years ago

Aug. 28, 1998: A walkout by members of United Auto Workers Local 2488 was delayed hour by hour early today as progress inched along on a new contract with the Mitsubishi auto plant. The old contract expired at midnight.

