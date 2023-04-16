How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 16, 1923: Weather permitting, concrete surfacing will commence today upon the Illini Boulevard at King's Farm, midway between Bloomington and Shirley, and also at other points south of Shirley. The exception of that portion at Funk's Grove where heavy fills were made. This gap may lay over until next spring.

75 years ago

April 16, 1948: Richard C. Ross has been assigned to the Bloomington office of the Illinois Telephone Company as a general traffic superintendent. Commercial manager of the local telephone company prior to 1941, Mr. Ross left Bloomington that year to join Ohio Consolidated Telephone.

50 years ago

April 16, 1973: McLean County witnessed continued rural subdivision growth and expansion in 1972 and the first three months of 1973. Almost twice as many home permits were issued in 1972 as in 1970. Home values jumped to $27,115 and there were 168 dwelling permits issued.

25 years ago

April 16, 1998: The newly designed 1999 Mitsubishi Galant rolled off the company's auto plant production line in Normal and into a highly competitive market segment populated by, among others, the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. The company is counting on the combination of the Japanese name, which officials said has come to imply quality, and the interior and exterior design changes aimed at U.S. buyers to give the new car a marketing advantage.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'